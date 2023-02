Head coach Jim Larranaga of the Miami Hurricanes claps in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on February 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes continue to climb.

The Canes basketball team was ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Poll, up two spots from last week.

The Hurricanes beat Wake Forest on Saturday 96-87 at the Watsco Center.

Earlier in the week, the Canes won at North Carolina 80-72 in the Dean Dome.

The Canes have won six straight games.

Next up, Miami plays at Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.