76º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Kevin Love officially signs with Miami Heat

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: NBA, Heat, Miami Heat
Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during their game Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 09, 2022 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw, 2022 Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have signed veteran forward Kevin Love.

News of Love’s intent to sign with Miami was first reported over the weekend by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Love, 34, is expected to play a prominent role in Miami’s big man rotation.

Over his 15-year NBA career Love has averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.4 minutes while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range. He’s also a career 83 percent shooter from the free throw line.

Love will wear jersey No. 42 for the Heat.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter