Kevin Love officially signs with Miami Heat

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during their game Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 09, 2022 in Sacramento, California.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have signed veteran forward Kevin Love.

News of Love’s intent to sign with Miami was first reported over the weekend by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Love, 34, is expected to play a prominent role in Miami’s big man rotation.

Over his 15-year NBA career Love has averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.4 minutes while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range. He’s also a career 83 percent shooter from the free throw line.

Love will wear jersey No. 42 for the Heat.