Callender has 6 saves, Inter Miami beats Montreal 2-0

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Inter Miami players celebrate a goal by Inter Miami defender Sergii Kryvstov, right, during the first half on an MLS soccer game against CF Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Drake Callender saved all six shots he faced while Sergey Krivtsov scored in his first MLS appearance as Inter Miami earned a 2-0 win Saturday night over Montreal in the season opener for both teams.

Miami never trailed after Krivtsov made it a 1-0 game in the 41st minute. Gregore got an assist on the goal.

Miami also got one goal from Shanyder Borgelin, the striker’s first in MLS. The 21-year-old homegrown was Miami II’s top scorer last season with 12 goals.

Miami outshot Montreal 18-14, with seven shots on goal to six for Montreal.

Callender has five shutouts in 25 career starts, all with Miami. James Pantemis had three saves for Montreal

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.