Dolphins to release Byron Jones, per report

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) commits a pass interference penalty on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins are moving on from Byron Jones.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins have told Jones that he will be released on March 15 and have a chance to enter free agency.

Jones did not play last season.

He played in 2021 and 2020 for the Dolphins.

Recently, Jones tweeted that he “can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game.”

Jones, 30, added “It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee.”

Schefter added that by designating him a post-June 1 cut, the Dolphins will save $13.6 million against the salary cap.