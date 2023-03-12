Dolphins trading for Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, per reports

Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins defense may be about to get a big boost.

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Dolphins are in “deep discussions” with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the details of the trade.

Miami gives up a 2023 third-round pick, No. 77 overall, and tight end Hunter Long, who Miami selected in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ramsey, 28, had 88 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 18 pass deflections in 17 games with the Rams last season.

His contract has three years and $74.6 million remaining on it, $47 million of which is guaranteed.

There have been rumors that the Rams are looking to rebuild, with Ramsay and quarterback Matthew Stafford among the names that have popped up as potential trade candidates.

The Rams have reportedly been looking to acquire draft capital, something they now lack after using up their picks while chasing a Super Bowl in recent years. After winning Super Bowl LVI in February of 2022, the Rams stumbled to a 5-12 record last season.

In that department, it would appear the Rams didn’t do much to recoup draft picks, but they also removed Ramsey and his salary off their books.

Ramsay would join a Dolphins defense also looking to bounce back from a down year. Miami has already made a big offseason splash on that side of the ball after hiring veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator last month.

The Dolphins would now featuring a one-two cornerback punch of Ramsay and Xavien Howard.

For his part, Ramsay was active on Twitter Sunday morning, indicating he was having a very good day for whatever reason.