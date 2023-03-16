Dolphins sign WR Braxton Berrios to one-year deal per reports

(Jeffrey T. Barnes, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) reaches for the ball under pressure from Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) and Bills cornerback Dane Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have signed a wide receiver familiar to many South Florida fans.

The Fins reached an agreement with former University of Miami star Braxton Berrios per multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Berrios is receiving a one-year deal.

Berrios, 27, played his first four season with the New York Jets.

In his career, Berrios has played 65 games with 107 catches for 1,085 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Berrios is also skilled as a return man on special teams.

He joins one of the best receiver rooms in the NFL that includes Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.