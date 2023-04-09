AP sources: Silas not returning as coach of Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

HOUSTON – Stephen Silas won’t return as coach of the Houston Rockets next season, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Silas wrapped up his third season with the team when the Rockets beat the Wizards 114-109 to finish the season 22-60. That will be the second- or third-worst record in the NBA, depending on the outcome of the Spurs' game later Sunday.

His contract had a fourth-year option that the team is declining to pick up, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced.

One of the people said the 49-year-old Silas could remain with the team in an undetermined role.

The Rockets finished with the NBA’s worst record in each of his first two seasons as they traded or released all their established stars to embark on a complete rebuild.

Houston won four of its last five games, but it wasn’t nearly enough to save the job of Silas, who joined the Rockets after spending 20 years as an NBA assistant.

The Rockets will be one of three teams with the best odds to win the draft lottery and get the No. 1 pick at 14%. Houston selected Jabari Smith with the third pick last year and drafted Jalen Green at No. 2 in 2021.

Houston hasn’t had the first overall pick since 2002 when the team drafted Yao Ming.

