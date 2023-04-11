Man City beats Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

Manchester City's Rodrigo, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER – Manchester City took a huge step toward a third straight Champions League semifinals after a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup after the first leg at Etihad Stadium.

Bayern had gone into the game with a 100 percent record in this season’s competition, with eight straight wins, including victories against Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

But under new coach Thomas Tuchel, the German giant had no answer in the face of City's attacking power.

City took the lead through a wonderful strike from Rodri in the 27th minute.

Just moments after Ruben Dias had blocked a Jamal Musiala effort at the other end, the Spain international cut onto his left foot and swept a curling shot into the top corner from around 20 meters.

The home team could have doubled the lead shortly after, but Ilkay Gundogan was denied by the feet of Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer from close range.

The visitors mounted a fightback in the second half, with Leroy Sane forcing three saves from Ederson shortly after the restart, including one when through on goal with only the keeper to beat.

But City scored a second after a mistake from Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano, who lost possession deep in his own half.

Jack Grealish passed to Haaland, whose cross was headed in by Bernardo in the 70th.

Haaland then got on the score sheet himself with his 45th goal of the season when sliding in to convert John Stones' headed knockdown.

City was beaten in the 2021 final by a Chelsea team managed by Tuchel.

The Premier League champions were knocked out by Real Madrid in the semifinals last season but look set to advance to the last four once again.

