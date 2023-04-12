Panthers clinch playoff spot thanks to losses by Pittsburgh and Buffalo

Florida Panthers players celebrate on the ice after the game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on April 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are heading back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The idle Panthers clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday night thanks to a pair of games on the out-of-town scoreboard.

Pittsburgh lost at home to Chicago and Buffalo was defeated in New Jersey, making it mathematically impossible for either team to overtake Florida in the standings.

For the Panthers, it’s a franchise-record fourth straight season in the playoffs.

The team won’t know until later this week who they will face in round one.

It will either be the Atlantic Division winner, the Boston Bruins, or the winner of the Metropolitan Division, which will be either Carolina or New Jersey.