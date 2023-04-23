Heat bench shines in blowout victory vs. Bucks, take 2-1 series lead

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (12) defends during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat refused to waste another opportunity in game 3 of the first round in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night.

After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in game 2 without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Heat forward Jimmy Butler finished with a game-high 30 points leading Miami to a 121-99 victory.

The Heat are now ahead 2-1 in the best-of-7 series.

The story of game 3 was the performance by the bench of the Heat as they outscored the Bucks reserves 58-29.

Heat guard Duncan Robinson celebrated his 29th birthday in style by finishing the game with 20 points shooting 5 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Miami is now a perfect 64-0 all-time when entering the 4th quarter with a lead of 10 points or more.

Kyle Lowry finished the game with 15 points and Caleb Martin had 12 of his own to keep Milwaukee from getting within striking range.

Things are expected to get tougher once Antetokounmpo returns as the former Finals MVP missed a second straight game because of a back injury.

The Heat will have to wait and see if Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo will be available for Monday’s game 4.

Butler exited game 3 late in the third quarter with a lower back injury and didn’t return.

Oladipo was taken to the locker room after sustaining a knee injury in the 4th quarter.

The Heat will have the opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead at home Monday in Game 4.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.