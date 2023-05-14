Miami Heat to face Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles against Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at FTX Arena on October 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat now know who they’ll face in the Eastern Conference Finals.

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 in Game 7 of their second-round series.

That means the Heat and Celtics will face off for the Eastern Conference title once again.

It will be the third time in the last four years that Miami and Boston have met in the conference finals, and the fourth time overall.

The Heat have won two of the previous three matchups with Boston in the conference finals, but it was the Celtics who got the last laugh last season, winning a Game 7 in Miami before ultimately losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

During the regular season, the Heat and Celtics split a four-game series, with each team winning once on the other’s home court.

Game 1 between the Heat and Celtics will be Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. from TD Garden in Boston.