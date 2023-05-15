Bam Adebayo: ‘I remember how I felt when we walked off that court last year’

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) argues a call during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference playoffs semifinal against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will get another chance at the Boston Celtics.

For the third time in four seasons, the Heat and Celtics will be matched up in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat beat the Celtics in the NBA bubble, and last season, Boston beat Miami in Game 7 at the Heat’s house.

Bam Adebayo said Monday, “For me it’s about growth. I remember how I felt when we walked off that court last year. I feel like everyone has that mentality, they want to be better than they were last year.”

Game 1 from Boston is on Wednesday.

Max Strus said, “The same feeling is still there from last year and we want to get it back. We all think about it still. We were that close and now we’re that close again.”

Caleb Martin said, “To get the rematch that we’ve been wanting that’s been stinging from last year is a great opportunity for us... this is what you live for as a competitor.”

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said that both rosters have versatility and styles of play that are a little different this season.

Spoelstra said, “You get to the final four teams, you’re going to get experienced teams great talent, competition... and teams that have great aspirations. So, this is what you want.”