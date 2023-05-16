Jimmy Butler: ‘This year is our year’

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after the Heat beat the New York Knicks 96-92 during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler is not backing down from his confident prediction.

After losing to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, Butler said the Heat would be back and get the job done.

On Tuesday, Butler said, “If I did say it I probably meant it. Just like every year I say we’re going to win a championship, I mean it. This year is our year. We’re going to go into this Game 1 and do what we’re supposed to do and be the first one to four. We’re very capable of it. We have enough.... I like our chances as does everyone else in this organization.”

As for his ankle, Butler said, “I feel good enough.”

As for the series, Butler said it would be a series of shot-making.

Butler believes whichever team can have more good offense can win.

Butler added, “May the best team win.”

Defensively, Butler said you can’t take anything away from an opponent like Boston, you just try to make it difficult for them.

Butler said the Heat need to play as close to perfect basketball as possible.