Schedule set for Panthers-Hurricanes in Eastern Conference Final

Stanley C Panther, the Florida Panthers mascot displays the team banner prior to the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the FLA Live Arena on April 13, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The schedule has been set for the Eastern Conference Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers.

Things will get started on Thursday night with Game 1.The puck will drop on the series at 8 p.m. from Carolina.

Game 2 will take place Saturday from PNC Arena.

Florida will host Game 3 and Game 4 on Monday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 24.

If necessary, Game 5 and 7 in Raleigh will be Friday, May 26 and Tuesday, May 30 while a potential Game 6 will be in Sunrise on Sunday, May 28.