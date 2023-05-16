Schedule set for Panthers-Hurricanes in Eastern Conference Final

SUNRISE, Fla. – The schedule has been set for the Eastern Conference Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers.
Things will get started on Thursday night with Game 1.The puck will drop on the series at 8 p.m. from Carolina.
Game 2 will take place Saturday from PNC Arena.
Florida will host Game 3 and Game 4 on Monday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 24.
If necessary, Game 5 and 7 in Raleigh will be Friday, May 26 and Tuesday, May 30 while a potential Game 6 will be in Sunrise on Sunday, May 28.