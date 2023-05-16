78º

Schedule set for Panthers-Hurricanes in Eastern Conference Final

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: NHL, Panthers, Florida Panthers
Stanley C Panther, the Florida Panthers mascot displays the team banner prior to the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the FLA Live Arena on April 13, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) (Joel Auerbach, 2023 Joel Auerbach)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The schedule has been set for the Eastern Conference Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers.

Things will get started on Thursday night with Game 1.The puck will drop on the series at 8 p.m. from Carolina.

Game 2 will take place Saturday from PNC Arena.

Florida will host Game 3 and Game 4 on Monday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 24.

If necessary, Game 5 and 7 in Raleigh will be Friday, May 26 and Tuesday, May 30 while a potential Game 6 will be in Sunrise on Sunday, May 28.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

