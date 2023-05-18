Marlins finish off sweep of division rival Nationals

Eury Perez #39 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at loanDepot park on May 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Fresh off becoming the youngest pitcher in franchise history May 12 vs. the Cincinnati Reds, 20-year-old right-handed pitcher Eury Pérez earned his first victory Thursday afternoon at loanDepot park, as the Marlins (23-21) notched their second series sweep of the 2023 season by defeating the Washington Nationals (18-26), 5-3.

Pérez, who struck out seven Cincinnati hitters in his professional debut, threw 78 pitches over a span of five innings Thursday. Pérez’s only blemish was allowing a leadoff home run in the fourth inning to cut the Marlins’ lead to 2-1.

Bryan De La Cruz’s solo shot an inning prior jumped the Marlins out in front first. The Marlins never trailed in the contest. With the Marlins leading in the seventh, 3-1, Garrett Cooper delivered a crucial two-out RBI single to extend the lead to three.

Two starts in for Eury Pérez: Pérez has a win and a solid 2.79 ERA through his first two outings. If there are zero setbacks, Pérez is slated to make his next start May 23 against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Dylan Floro shuts the door: In for the injured left-hander A.J. Puk, Miami’s regular closer, Floro pitched a clean ninth inning to give the Marlins their 23rd win under Skip Schumaker.

On deck: Miami will embark on a three-city, 10-game road trip from May 19-28, with stops in San Francisco, Denver and Los Angeles. Their next off day is May 29 before returning home to kick off a three-game series vs. the San Diego Padres of the National League West.