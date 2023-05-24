Miami Heat watch parties held for free at Kaseya Center during away games

MIAMI – Miami Heat fans can still bring the heat at home while the team is away.

Fans can join Burnie, the Heat dancers, Uptown Dale and Mike B at the Kaseya Center Thursday and next Monday for the official Heat road game watch party, presented by Bacardi.

“Watch the game, sip on some Bacardi cocktail specials, and compete for prizes alongside your fellow fans and all your favorite gameday personalities at South Florida’s hottest bars and restaurants,” the team stated on its website.

The first watch party will be held Thursday night for Game 5, followed by next Monday night for Game 7.

The Heat will face the Celtics at home for Game 6 on Saturday.