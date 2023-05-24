82º

Panthers GM Bill Zito named finalist for General Manager of the Year

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers looks on during Round Four of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 08, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) ( BRUCE BENNETT, 2022 Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Wednesday, the NHL announced the three finalists for the 2023 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito is among them, a well deserved honor for the man who has transformed Florida from a team searching for an identity to one on the cusp of reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Also named as finalists were Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney and Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill.

The winner will be announced on June 28 during the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Panthers are hosting the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Florida leads the series 3-0.

