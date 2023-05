The Florida Panthers celebrate after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena on May 22, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – It’s been quite a ride for the Florida Panthers and their fans as the team has marched to the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 1 for the title series is set for Saturday night at 8 p.m.

The Panthers announced Sunday that the team would be hosting a watch part at FLA Live Arena.

Tickets cost $10 and include parking, with all proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation.

