Heat hoping to make history in Game 7 at Boston

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent attempts a shot during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

BOSTON – Everything is on the line for the Miami Heat in Game 7 against the Celtics.

The Heat have dropped 3 straight games to Boston, including Derrick White’s buzzer beater in Game 6.

Miami is hoping to become the second No. 8 seed to reach the NBA Finals, joining the New York Knicks.

The Celtics are hoping to become the first NBA team to ever win a Playoff series after dropping the first 3 games.

Heat guard Gabe Vincent described the stakes of Monday’s game, “We’re making history either which way. What side of history do we wanna be on?”

The winner of Game 7 will take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

The Heat and Celtics met in Game 7 last season, with Miami falling just short at home.