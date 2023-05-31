Florida Panthers to hold watch parties at FLA Live Arena during away games

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales trophy after winning Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers fans will still be able to bring their playoff energy at home while the team heads to Las Vegas for Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

The team announced Wednesday they will host watch parties for Games 1 and 2 inside FLA Live Arena on June 3 and June 5 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can purchase $10 general admission tickets for Game 1 here and Game 2 here with proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation.

According to event organizers, admission includes free parking and fans can enjoy discounted food and beverage, Pantherland access, mascot appearances and more.

Local 10 News spoke with Florida Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice this week who believes this will be a great matchup.

“I think both teams are pretty darn healthy, so the eight players are in the lineup, and we’ll get the best head-to-head matchup,” he said.

The Panthers Game 1 watch party, presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, will include beer samplings for fans 21 and older, custom T-shirt giveaways, games, drink specials and more.

The Panthers Game 2 watch party, presented by Coors Light and Jameson, will feature drink specials, a pre and post-game DJ and local artist custom design cornhole boards.

