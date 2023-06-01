Heat fans travel to Denver for Game 1 of NBA Finals

The fan frenzy outside Ball Arena in Denver grew as the day passed by on Thursday.

The fan frenzy outside Ball Arena in Denver grew as the day passed by on Thursday.

That’s the scene of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, where the Denver Nuggets will be hosting the Miami Heat.

While the game will take place in Nuggets territory, the Heat faithful were out to make sure Miami was well represented.

“I’m excited,” said Heat fan Jose Montalvan. “A it nervous, but excited. I love going into enemy territory and coming out on top.”

Montalvan arrived in Denver from Miami on Thursday morning.

He wanted to make sure he was there to support his team.

It’s not the first time during the playoffs that he’s hit the road to cheer on Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Heat.

“Game 5, Madison Square Garden this year,” he said with a smile.

Montalvan said he’s not worried about a hostile Nuggets crown.

“I love it,” he said. “That makes it an even better experience, especially when you come out on top.”

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m.