Matthew Tkachuk: Panthers ‘no fluke’ as they get ready to play Vegas for Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales trophy after winning Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

LAS VEGAS – The Florida Panthers are hoping for more magic as they open up the Stanley Cup Final.

The Cats are making an unlikely run as a No. 8 seed.

The Panthers knocking off Boston, Toronto, and Carolina en route to an Eastern Conference Championship.

Star Matthew Tkachuk said, “It’s been fun. Kind of a dream for me to be in this situation.”

The Cats will play at the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Captain Aleksander Barkov said, “Amazing time for sure. Every second, every day I got to enjoy this.”

Tkahcuk said, “We didn’t do it the easy way, that’s for sure. We didn’t have the easiest route, we probably had the hardest route. Ultimately, our goal going into the Playoffs is to have a shot at winning the Stanley Cup and we put ourselves in position where there’s two teams left.”

Tkahcuk added, “there’s no fluke in me sitting in this seat and my teammates sitting here around me. If we’re able to knock off this juggernaut in Vegas it’ll be probably the hardest road to the Stanley Cup in history.”