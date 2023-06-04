79º

Heat players confident heading into NBA Finals Game 2 in Denver

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Heat star Jimmy Butler and his teammates were confident as they practiced ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

DENVER – The Miami Heat were a confident bunch as they practiced in Denver over the weekend.

The Heat will face the Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Miami dropped Game 1 to Denver on Thursday 104-93.

“We still believe in each other,” said Heat star Jimmy Butler. “We’re still going to get four (wins).”

From Erik Spoelstra to Pat Riley and right down the Heat roster, the belief is there that Game 2 will be better.

That is especially true for Max Strus, who didn’t hit a shot in the first game.

A confident demeanor has fueled the Heat all post season long, in particular for the shooters who know how big their role is to keep shooting no matter what.

But while the shooters are important, so is the Heat’s attacking and ability to get to the foul line.

Miami shot just two free throws in game one, an NBA playoff record low.

Butler says it will start with him.

“I’ve got to be more aggressive putting pressure on the rim,” he said.

