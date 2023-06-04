79º

Panthers fans pack FLA Live Arena for Stanley Cup Final watch party

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

SUNRISE, Fla. – It was a packed house in Sunrise for a Florida Panthers watch party.

Fans filled FLA Live Arena to watch Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday night.

Although the Cats didn’t come away with a win, fans were pumped about the energy and excitement in the building and around town.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis is confident in the Panthers winning the series, so much so that he challenged the mayor of Las Vegas to a bet.

The mayor of the losing team has agreed to wearing the winning team’s jersey around downtown of his city.

The Panthers will be hosting another watch party for Game 2, which takes place Monday night in Las Vegas.

