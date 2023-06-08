Sánchez has 4 RBI to lead Marlins over Royals 6-1

(Peter Joneleit , Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez celebrates with third base coach Jody Reed (33) while heading home on a three-run home run durin g the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

MIAMI – Luis Arraez singled twice and raised his major league-leading average to .403 as the Miami Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBI for the Marlins, who won their sixth straight. The consecutive three-game series sweeps over the Royals and Oakland A’s are the first by the Marlins at home since winning six straight against Washington and Houston in 2008.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera’s one-run outing ended after throwing his warm-up pitches to begin the sixth. Manager Skip Schumaker and a Marlins trainer approached the mound and spoke with the right-hander, who was then removed.

Cabrera (5-4) gave up two hits, walked two, struck out four and hit a batter.

Jordan Lyles remained winless and lost his 10th decision. He allowed five runs, six hits, walked one and struck out two.

Left-handers Steven Okert, Tanner Scott, Andrew Nardi and A.J. Puk relieved Cabrera and threw an inning each to complete the three-hitter.

Sánchez’s three-run shot in the third erased a 1-0 deficit. Sánchez hit a change-up from Lyles over the wall in center for his sixth homer.

Miami padded its lead in the eighth on Bryan De La Cruz’s two-run double and Sánchez’s RBI single.

The Royals struck first on Nick Pratto’s RBI single in the third inning.

HOMER DENIED

Marlins centerfield Garrett Hampson tracked down Bobby Witt Jr.’s drive, jumped and caught it above the wall in the fourth.

ROSTER MOVE

The Royals placed RHP Josh Staumont (neck strain) on the 15-day injured list and recalled LHP Austin Cox from Triple-A Omaha.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: OF Kyle Isbel (left hamstring strain) will return to the club’s spring training complex in Arizona to continue his progression, manager Matt Quatraro said.

Marlins: OF-INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (turf toe) will travel with the team on its upcoming three-city trip as he moves closer to resuming baseball activities. ... OF-DH Jorge Soler didn’t play as he deals with right thumb soreness after fouling off a pitch against Oakland on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch (0-1, 4.35) starts the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore on Friday. The Orioles have not announced their starter.

Marlins: RHP Eury Pérez (3-1, 2.25) will start the opener of a three-game road series at the Chicago White Sox on Friday. RHP Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.63) gets the start for the White Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports