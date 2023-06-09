FTL mayor says Inter Miami CF will continue playing games in Fort Lauderdale following Messi signing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – South Florida is in the global spotlight following the news that Lionel Messi was coming to play for Inter Miami.

Arguably the best futbol/ soccer player to ever play the game has elevated not just Inter Miami CF, but also its fan base.

The team overnight saw its Instagram followers skyrocket and is now has nearly 7 million followers with popular teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees not even coming close.

Fans are elated to see the Argentinean legend in an Inter Miami kit, but it is local leaders who say, without a doubt, this will have a huge economic impact to South Florida.

And with its large fan base, large crowds are expected to attend games but with the DRV PNK Stadium having a capacity of 18,000, the one question that remains is will the venue be large enough or will the team need to hold games at other locations like Hard Rock Stadium?

After speaking with the ownership, they (Inter Miami CF) have committed to Fort Lauderdale. They realized that the experience of Fort Lauderdale is far more intimate. The fans can get close to the team and players, and they want to keep that experience going,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Local 10 News reached out to the Miami Dolphins Organization to see if they considered having Inter Miami CF games played there, but they officially responded with no comment.

Local 10 News also learned that there have been no formal discussions with Inter Miami CF ownership.

“Eventually they would move to Melreese Park and that will be several years from now in the meantime they are the Fort Lauderdale team,” said Trantalis.

Local 10 News reported on how ticket sales have increased significantly and that could play a part in how many people can afford to attend the games at DVR PNK Stadium once the Argentinian legend takes the field.

What was once a 20,30, $50 ticket is now going to be several hundred dollars,” he said.

Local 10 also reached out to Inter Miami CF ownership for comment but have yet to hear back.