Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice embraces ‘growth’ of team heading into Game 4

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers spoke with the media Saturday just hours before the team will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice embraced the growth that his team has shown throughout the entire season after being asked by a reporter if the best was yet to come.

“I like the idea that we’re building and getting better,” he said. “You like the mindset that there’s room for growth in our game.”

Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe, who scored the game-winning goal with 4:27 into overtime in Game 3, spoke with the media on Saturday and said he and his teammates have made progress on defense, but are looking to get on another level as they seek to tie up the series 2-2.

“I think we made good progress and took a couple of steps in the right direction,” he said. “Bob’s been playing amazing for us but I think we have another level.”

Verhaeghe said one thing that he shares with his coaches and teammates is having the right mentality and focus on the task at hand.

“Ever since that mentality came about--win or lose, there’s no point in getting too far ahead of ourselves we have to just stay in the moment, enjoy the process and the results will be there in the end,” he added,

Panthers Defenseman Gus Forcing also spoke with the media on Saturday and said he will never forget that moment of hearing the arena erupt after the team recorded its first Stanley Cup Final victory in franchise history.

“To get the win at home and hear the building explode was pretty incredible,” he said.

Game 4 is Saturday night at 8 p.m. at FLA Live Arena.

Viewers can catch all of the Florida Panthers pregame and postgame coverage on Local 10.

To listen to more of Maurice’s interview, watch the video at the top of the page.