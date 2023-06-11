Paul Maurice has no updates on injured Panthers prior to traveling to Las Vegas

The Florida Panthers react after a goal by William Karlsson (not pictured) of the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game Four of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena on June 10, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice met with the media on Zoom Sunday morning.

He was asked about the status of several injured players, including Matthew Tkachuk and Anthony Duclair, following Florida’s 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 on Saturday.

Both players missed time during the third period but were able to finish the game.

Maurice said his injured players would head into FLA Live Arena for treatment on Sunday before flying with the rest of the team back out to Las Vegas.

Beyond that, there was no update on their status for Game 5, which will be played at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

The Panthers trail Vegas in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final three games to one.