No updates on status Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 5

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 10: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers warms up prior to Game Four of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena on June 10, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – The Florida Panthers will play Game 5 on the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night in Las Vegas needing a win to keep their season alive.

Vegas leads the best-of-7 series three games to one.

The Panthers are hoping to do what they did during the first round of the playoffs when they came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the league-best Boston Bruins.

If Florida is going to do it again, the team will be leaning on its star players.

That includes Matthew Tkachuk, though the All-Star winger’s status for Game 5 remains a mystery.

Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday morning that he knew whether Tkachuk would be playing, but he wasn’t going to divulge that information until right before the game.

Tkachuk sat on the Panthers bench during much of the third period on Saturday, when Florida lost Game 4 on home ice 3-2. He was, however, on the ice for the final 2:26 of the game as Florida attempted to tie the score.

He’s scored four game-winning goals for the Panthers this postseason, including three in sudden death overtime.