PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recovering from medical issue, cedes day-to-day control

LOS ANGELES – PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a medical situation, the tour announced Tuesday night.

The tour did not disclose the nature of the situation or how serious it was, only that two of his executives would lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour during the most intense time of its 54-year history.

The announcement comes a week after Monahan stunned the golf world by announcing the PGA Tour had ended its battle with Saudi Arabia's wealth fund and its LIV Golf League by agreeing to a business partnership.

Monahan, 53, spent nearly two months working on the deal with two PGA Tour board members, investment banker Jimmy Dunne and New York attorney Ed Herlihy, without any players' knowledge. Almost all of them said they were shocked. Some said they felt betrayed.

The tour said its chief operating officer, Ron Price, and its president, Tyler Dennis, would be in charge while Monahan recovers.

Monahan was expected to meet with players and the media next week at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

