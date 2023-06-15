Heat issue statement following allegations Conor McGregor assaulted woman at NBA Finals game

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Conor McGregor is seen in attendance during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat has responded to allegations against Conor McGregor of a serious alleged crime that occurred during an NBA Finals game.

According to TMZ, McGregor has been accused of raping a woman inside a bathroom at Kaseya Center during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

McGregor denies the allegations, according to TMZ.

On Thursday, the Miami Heat released a statement regarding the allegations against McGregor, which read:

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

According to TMZ, demand letters were sent to McGregor, the NBA and the Heat earlier this week regarding the alleged incident, which the victim says took place following the June 9 game.

During the game, McGregor received attention for a halftime sketch in which he punched the Heat’s mascot Burnie.

The man inside the costume ended up in the hospital.