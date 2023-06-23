Heat use No. 18 pick on UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

BROOKLYN, NY – The Miami Heat ended up keeping their 2023 first-round pick amid speculation that they could use it as capital in a trade.
With the No. 18 pick, Miami selected UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.
The 22-year-old was a four-year player for the Bruins, averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 37 starts as a senior.
Jaquez was also voted the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Even after making the pick, there is still speculation Miami may try making a trade, perhaps for Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard.
The NBA Draft took place Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.