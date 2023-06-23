Heat use No. 18 pick on UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 23: Jaime Jaquez Jr. #24 of the UCLA Bruins drives to the basket against Anton Watson #22 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, NY – The Miami Heat ended up keeping their 2023 first-round pick amid speculation that they could use it as capital in a trade.

With the No. 18 pick, Miami selected UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The 22-year-old was a four-year player for the Bruins, averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 37 starts as a senior.

Jaquez was also voted the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Even after making the pick, there is still speculation Miami may try making a trade, perhaps for Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard.

The NBA Draft took place Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.