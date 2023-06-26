Jazz Chisholm Jr. reinstated off injured list for Marlins

(Michael Laughlin, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) breaks his bat during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Miami. Chisholm grounded out on the at-bat. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are getting healthier.

On Monday, the team announced that Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been reinstated from the injured list.

The centerfielder has been out since May 14 with turf toe.

The Marlins have been playing well without their starting centerfielder.

The Fish currently have a record of 45-34.

The Marlins open up a series on Tuesday in Boston.

The Marlins also activated 3B Jean Segura from the IL.

To make room on the roster, the Fish optioned Garrett Hampson and Jacob Amaya to AAA Jacksonville.