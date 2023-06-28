Oladipo exercises $9.5 million option with Heat for this coming season

Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat drives against Kris Dunn #11 of the Utah Jazz during the second quarter of the game at Miami-Dade Arena on March 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Victor Oladipo exercised his $9.5 million option on Tuesday and is now under contract with the Miami Heat for this coming season.

He tore his left patellar tendon during the first round of the playoffs against Milwaukee in April. The 31-year-old guard underwent his third major surgery in the last four years — the other two were on his right knee area — and there is no timetable for his return.

Oladipo was a two-time All-Star with Indiana before getting hurt in January 2019. Indiana traded him to Houston in January 2021. The Rockets traded him to Miami two months later; he played four games in March 2021 with the Heat before getting hurt again.

Oladipo appeared in just eight regular-season games in the 2021-22 season while recovering from a second surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon. He got into 15 playoff games for Miami in 2022, then agreed on a two-year deal to stay with the Heat last summer.

He played in 42 games this season with Miami, his most in any regular season since 2017-18.

___

