Panthers trade Anthony Duclair to San Jose Sharks

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers made a trade on Saturday.

Forward Anthony Duclair is heading to the San Jose Sharks.

In exchange, the Panthers get forward Steven Lorentz.

General Manager Bill Zito said, “We’re excited to welcome Steven to the Panthers. This move gives us more long-term flexibility for our cluib, while also addressing needs of size, speed, and depth for our forward group.”

As for Duclair, Zito said, “A great ambassador for the sport of hockey, we would like to thank Anthony for his contributions to the Panthers organization and in the South Florida Community.”

Lorentz, 27, skated in 80 regular season games last season, collecting 19 points.