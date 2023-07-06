Bizarre walk-off win for Schumaker’s Marlins

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 05: Bryan De La Cruz #14 of the Miami Marlins scores a run in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park on July 05, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

MIAMI – In a back-and-forth contest vs. the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) Wednesday night at loanDepot park, the Miami Marlins (51-37), who blew as much as a 5-0 lead and an 8-7 lead in the ninth, stormed back the next half inning to prevail, 10-9.

Joey Wendle, with two men on and one down, slapped a grounder to pitcher Jordan Hicks. In what was set up as a routine, bang-bang play, Hicks sent the baseball over the head of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, allowing two runners to cross the plate.

Chaos then erupted.

Attempting to shut the door, Marlins closer A.J. Puk, with two strikes and two outs in the ninth, watched from the mound as Jordan Walker sent a two-run home run to the Budweiser Bar to give the Cardinals an unexpected 9-8 edge.

The Marlins, however, did not fall down.

Jacob Stallings delivers first HR of 2023: Yes, you read that correctly: Jacob Stallings, struggling all season at the plate with a .198 average, came through with a solo home run in the third to break a 5-5 score. According to Statcast Metrics, the ball traveled 388 feet and would have been a home run in all 30 MLB ballparks.

Lots of arms used for Miami: Since Bryan Hoeing lasted three innings, Skip Schumaker had to work deep into his bullpen, using a total of six relievers. This is something to keep an eye out for with 20-year-old Eury Pérez taking the bump Thursday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET.

History: At 51-37, not only have the Marlins set a new franchise record for wins before the All-Star break, but their record matches the 1997 World Series team for the best start to a season in club history through 88 games of play.