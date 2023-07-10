Marlins draft RHP Noble Meyer No. 10 in MLB Draft

(John Froschauer, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Noble Meyer, right, shakes hands with commissioner Rob Manfred as he is picked by the Chicago White Sox in baseball's amateur draft, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins brought in a young arm on Sunday night.

With the No. 10 overall pick in the MLB draft, the Marlins selected Noble Meyer out of Jesuit High School (Ore.).

Meyer, 18, was the 2022-2023 Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year.

Meyer was considered the top high school pitcher in the draft.

Meyer had a 10-1 record in 31 games, posting a 0.33 ERA, 128 strikeouts, and 19 walks over 63 innings pitched.

The 6-foot-5 pitcher was ranked No. 7 by Baseball America and No. 8 by MLB pipeline.

He has a fastball that reaches us to 97-98 miles an hour.