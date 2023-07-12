Dwyane Wade selects Allen Iverson as his Hall of Fame presenter

MIAMI – Dwyane Wade is calling on one of his heroes to introduce him as a Hall of Famer.
Wade made his presenter official on Wednesday, selecting Allen Iverson.
Iverson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
The legendary guard is one of Wade’s favorite all-time players and biggest influences.
Wade wore No. 3 in part because of Iverson.
The Heat legend will have his induction in August.
He was selected for the Hall of Fame on his first ballot.
Wade helped lead the Miami Heat to three Championships and is considered one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history.