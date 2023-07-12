Dwyane Wade selects Allen Iverson as his Hall of Fame presenter

FILE - Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade smiles during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Miami, March 4, 2010. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame made it all official on Saturday, April 1, 2023 with three of the NBAs all-time international greats Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol joining Wade, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich as the headliners of the 2023 class that will be enshrined on Aug. 11 and 12 at ceremonies in Connecticut and Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MIAMI – Dwyane Wade is calling on one of his heroes to introduce him as a Hall of Famer.

Wade made his presenter official on Wednesday, selecting Allen Iverson.

Iverson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

The legendary guard is one of Wade’s favorite all-time players and biggest influences.

Wade wore No. 3 in part because of Iverson.

The Heat legend will have his induction in August.

He was selected for the Hall of Fame on his first ballot.

Wade helped lead the Miami Heat to three Championships and is considered one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history.