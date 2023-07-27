Haiti looks to make history Friday in Women’s World Cup

(Tertius Pickard, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

England's Alex Greenwood, left, battles for the ball with Haiti's Louis Batcheba during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

The local Haitian-American community will be up early on Friday to root on ‘Les Grenadiers’ in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The Haitian women lost to England 1-0 in their first match over the weekend.

They face China on Friday, who lost to Denmark 1-0 in their first match.

The Haitian team is known by their fans as ‘Les Grenadiers’, which translates to ‘The Soldiers.’

The Haitian Women’s team has never won a World Cup game.

They thrust themselves onto the World stage in February when they upset Chile to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.

Right now, Haiti and China sit at the bottom of Group D, and will be fighting for the win and 3 critical points in the standings.

Haiti is 53 in the FIFA World Rankings. China is ranked 14.

Kickoff is set for 7 a.m. Miami time at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.