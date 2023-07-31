Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says Jalen Ramsey’s surgery went well

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) does drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS – Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is hopeful after speaking with cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey underwent knee surgery after getting carted off after the Dolphins second practice of Training Camp.

Ramsey could be back with the team in December, depending on his recovery goes.

McDaniel said, “Talking to Jalen after his surgery was talking to a really drowsy person. He was in good spirits and you know I think the surgery went about as well as it could have. We were elated about that.”

The Dolphins signed veteran corner Eli Apple to add depth to the position, ahead of a possible return by Ramsey later in the season.

McDaniel added, “In terms of where his mindset is at, he’s a self-proclaimed alien. He couldn’t have a better mindset with which to attack this process. He’s immediately tell me what the timeline is and I’ll beat it by a month.”