Joey Votto homers as Cincinnati Reds beat Miami Marlins 5-2 to stop 6-game slide

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 07: Jon Berti #5 of the Miami Marlins reaches for the ball as TJ Friedl #29 of the Cincinnati Reds stole second base at Great American Ball Park on August 07, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI – Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Joey Votto homered on consecutive pitches by Eury Pérez in the fourth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds stopped a six-game slide by holding off the Miami Marlins for a 5-2 victory on Monday night.

TJ Friedl had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati improved to 10-14 since the All-Star break. The six-game slide matched the season high for the Reds (60-55), who remain in the thick of the playoff race.

Cincinnati rookie Brandon Williamson (4-2) struck out a career-high nine in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed one run and three hits.

Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for Miami in its fifth straight loss. The Marlins (58-56) finished with five hits and two errors.

Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Burger opened the ninth with consecutive walks for Miami. But All-Star closer Alexis Díaz struck out Jesús Sánchez on a foul tip and got pinch-hitter Luis Arraez to bounce into a game-ending double play.

It was Díaz’s 33rd save in 34 opportunities.

The 20-year-old Pérez was charged with four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-8 right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

It was Pérez’s first big league start since July 6. He was optioned to Double-A after eclipsing his career high in innings.

Soler hit his 27th homer in the first and Pérez (5-4) retired his first seven batters, striking out the side in the second. But Will Benson and Elly De La Cruz walked ahead of Friedl’s two-run triple in the third.

Encarnacion-Strand and Votto went deep on Pérez’s first two pitches in the fourth. It was the second homer for Encarnacion-Strand and 13th of the season for Votto.

Chisolm, who didn’t play on Sunday due to a right hamstring cramp, recorded his first career pinch-hit homer in the eighth.

TOSSED

Marlins left fielder Avisaíl García was ejected in the fifth by plate umpire Roberto Ortiz. García had words with Ortiz after a borderline pitch earlier in his at-bat. After striking out swinging, García began shouting at Ortiz and was ejected.

In the eighth, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker was ejected by Ortiz following a discussion at the mound while a trainer checked on left-hander Tanner Scott.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: RHP Tommy Nance (right shoulder sprain) will make a rehab appearance for Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday.

Reds: RHP Casey Legumina (right shoulder pain) was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville. ... LHP Alex Young (back spasms) was not available Monday and is day to day.

UP NEXT

Miami LHP Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.14 ERA) is 0-2 in three career starts vs. Cincinnati. Reds RHP Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.98 ERA) has allowed 28 of his 71 runs in the first inning. Garrett and Weaver face off on Tuesday.

___

