Breaking down how much scholarship money college athletes get by sport

Keith Dunlap

Youth sports is a billion-dollar business, and parents sign their kids up to play various sports for life lessons they can teach, as well as the enhancement of physical and mental health.

But hoping to one day obtain a college scholarship to play a sport is often another big motivation for kids and parents.

However, the amount of scholarship money available for college programs to offer might not be as much as some think.

Most college sports programs can’t even offer scholarships that will cover 50% of expenses when considering they have only a certain amount of scholarships they can offer, and have to divide that figure for an entire team.

For example, a Division I college baseball program is allotted 11.7 scholarships, so if the roster is around 30 players, that would be less than a 40% scholarship for each player.

A roster for a men’s soccer program will likely have 25-30 players, but there are only 9.9 scholarships available (there are 14 scholarships for women’s soccer programs).

No doubt, it’s better than nothing, but it’s not a full-ride many parents envision, unless some academic or other scholarships are thrown in also.

Here is a breakdown by each men’s and women’s college sport in Division I and Division II for the NCAA, as well as NAIA, according to Varsity Edge.

Of note, Division III and Ivy League programs aren’t able to offer scholarships.

NCAA women’s programs

SportDivision 1 (scholarships available)Division II (scholarships available)
Archery55
Badminton68
Basketball1510
Bowling55
Cross Country/Track2012.6
Fencing54.5
Field hockey126.3
Golf65.4
Gymnastics126
Ice hockey1818
Lacrosse129.9
Rowing2020
Rugby12N/A
Skiing76.3
Soccer149.9
Softball127.2
Squash129
Swimming148.1
Synch. swimming55
Handball1012
Tennis86
Volleyball128
Water polo88

NCAA men’s programs

SportDivision 1 (scholarships available)Division II (scholarships available)
Baseball11.79
Basketball1310
Cross Country/Track12.612.6
Fencing4.54.5
Football 1-A8536
Football 1-AA63N/A
Golf4.53.6
Gymnastics6.35.4
Hockey1813.5
Lacrosse12.610.8
Rifle3.63.6
Skiing6.36.3
Soccer9.99
Softball127.2
Squash129
Swimming9.98.1
Tennis4.54.5
Volleyball4.54.5
Water Polo4.54.5
Wrestling9.99

NAIA programs (men’s and women’s)

SportDivision 1 (scholarships available)Division 2 (scholarships available)
Baseball12N/A
Basketball116
Cross Country5N/A
Football24N/A
Golf5N/A
Soccer12N/A
Softball10N/A
Swimming8N/A
Tennis5N/A
Track & Field12N/A
Volleyball8N/A
Wrestling8N/A

