Christian Wilkins sits out Dolphins team drills in Houston as he awaits new contract

HOUSTON – Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said “Oh hell, you’re on to it.”

McDaniel was asked about defensive lineman Christian Wilkins not participating in team drills as the Miami Dolphins held a joint practice with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

Wilkins is looking for a long-term contract from the Dolphins.

Wilkins is set to earn $10.75-million on a fifth year option.

McDaniel said, “Christian is such a good player, such an important person in the locker room who has made it clear that he feels his play is deserving of a contract. We would agree as the Miami Dolphins organization. Henceforth we are in negotiations and as a result, he hasn’t been participating in team. When he next participates, that will be up to him.”

McDaniel said he’s comfortable with the situation as it stands and that he and Wilkins are in constant communication.

McDaniel added, “This is part of the business that lots of teams are dealing with.”