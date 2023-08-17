Miami Heat release schedule for 2023-24 season

MIAMI – The Miami Heat announced the team’s schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.
Opening Night for the Heat will be Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Kaseya Center.
Miami will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day at 8 p.m. and will welcome the Denver Nuggets for an NBA Finals rematch on Feb. 29, also an 8 p.m. tipoff.
Other notable home games for the Heat including facing the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 6, the Boston Celtics on Jan. 25 and Feb. 11 and the New York Knicks on April 2.
The full schedule can be seen below.