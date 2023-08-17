Miami Heat release schedule for 2023-24 season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Jimmy Butler #22 and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat celebrate in the second half of game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2023 in New York City. The Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks 108-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat announced the team’s schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.

Opening Night for the Heat will be Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Kaseya Center.

Miami will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day at 8 p.m. and will welcome the Denver Nuggets for an NBA Finals rematch on Feb. 29, also an 8 p.m. tipoff.

Other notable home games for the Heat including facing the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 6, the Boston Celtics on Jan. 25 and Feb. 11 and the New York Knicks on April 2.

The full schedule can be seen below.