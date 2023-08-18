Jadeveon Clowney agrees to join Ravens to help Baltimore's pass rush

FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. Clowney has agreed to a contract with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, because the deal hadn't been announced. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The Baltimore Ravens have made another late addition to their defense, agreeing to a contract with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

The Ravens confirmed the signing Friday. Baltimore's defense has been dealing with injuries in the secondary and could also use some pass rushing help. Clowney can provide the latter. He has 43 sacks in nine seasons since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft.

Clowney had 11 sacks over the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore moved on from veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston this offseason. Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo have potential in that department, but neither has Clowney's experience or track record.

On Thursday, the Ravens acquired cornerback Ronald Darby to help a position group that will be missing Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey for at least a little while because of a foot issue.

