Quarterback Mike White enters concussion protocol for the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The backup quarterback battle for the Miami Dolphins took a twist on Monday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel announced that quarterback Mike White has entered the concussion protocol.

The head coach said the team noticed irregularities with White during Miami’s win at the Houston Texans.

White has been locked in a battle with Skylar Thompson to be the team’s backup quarterback.

The Dolphins are no strangers to concussion concerns.

Last season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa battled concussions that forced him to miss the end of the regular season and the team’s playoff game.

Miami has one preseason game left in Jacksonville, before kicking off the season at the Los Angeles Chargers.

White is a local product.

He went to high school at University School in Davie.

White played with the New York Jets before signing with the Fins.