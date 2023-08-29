Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins turning focus to 2023 season

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Christian Wilkins #94 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 26, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Despite difficulties coming to an agreement on a long-term contract extension, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins says he is excited for the 2023 season to begin.

Speaking to local reporters Tuesday for the first time since he began a ‘hold-in’ in which he was present at the Dolphins facility but only participated in individual drills, Wilkins said he will be out on the field when the Dolphins begin their second season under head coach Mike McDaniel at SoFi Stadium against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.

“Whether or not something gets done, I’m just focused on being the best I can be for my guys, and getting ready to have the best year of my career,” Wilkins said.

Playing on his fifth-year option this season, Wilkins, a Clemson graduate, and teammate Zach Sieler, who signed a three-year extension with Miami over the weekend, are two of the leaders on the Dolphins’ defensive, a unit now coached by new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Many were wondering if Wilkins has played his final snap as a Dolphin, but those assumptions were quietly laid to rest when ESPN’s Adam Schefter put out a report saying teams called the Dolphins in hopes of trying to trade for Wilkins, but the organization is not interested in trading him.

Additionally, Wilkins said Tuesday that he wants to remain with the Dolphins.