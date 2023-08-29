88º

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

No deal between Dolphins and Colts for Jonathan Taylor

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Tags: Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor watches practice at NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins did not make a blockbuster trade for running back Jonathan Taylor on Tuesday.

League rules require teams to trim their roster to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Dolphins were reportedly one of the teams talking to the Colts about the former NFL rushing champion.

However, no deal was finalized.

For now, the Colts will leave Taylor on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning that he’ll miss the first four games of the season.

The Dolphins could still make a run at the running by the trade deadline, which is set for October 31.

The Dolphins did make one move in their running back room, cutting veteran Myles Gaskin.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Lang is executive producer of the Local 10 sports department.

email