No deal between Dolphins and Colts for Jonathan Taylor

(Michael Conroy, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins did not make a blockbuster trade for running back Jonathan Taylor on Tuesday.

League rules require teams to trim their roster to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Dolphins were reportedly one of the teams talking to the Colts about the former NFL rushing champion.

However, no deal was finalized.

For now, the Colts will leave Taylor on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning that he’ll miss the first four games of the season.

The Dolphins could still make a run at the running by the trade deadline, which is set for October 31.

The Dolphins did make one move in their running back room, cutting veteran Myles Gaskin.