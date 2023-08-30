Callender, Cremaschi called up from Inter Miami to US National Team

(Joshua A. Bickel, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, right, celebrates after scoring the game-winning penalty kick during a U.S. Open Cup semifinal soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. Inter Miami defeated FC Cincinnati, 5-4, on penalty kicks. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

MIAMI – Inter Miami continues to get attention and it’s not just Lionel Messi.

Goalie Drake Callender and midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi are getting called up to the US Men’s National Team.

They play in upcoming friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Oman.

For Cremaschi, the call up is the first time he’s playing on that level.

Callender returns to the team after being picked ahead of the Concacaf Nations League finals earlier this year.

The two players will join the national team after Inter Miami’s match at LAFC on Sept. 3.

Cremaschi, 18, is from South Florida and is a product of Inter Miami’s academy.

Inter Miami is undefeated since Lionel Messi joined the squad in July.