Miami Dolphins place 3 on injured reserve, including CB Jalen Ramsey

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they’ve placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey, offensive lineman Robert Jones and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve.

The team also said they’ve re-signed tight end Tyler Kroft and cornerback Parry Nickerson.

All three players will miss the first four games of the regular season and will be eligible to return when the Dolphins host the New York Giants on Oct 8. in Week 5.

Ramsey, 28, was traded by the Los Angeles Rams to the Dolphins in March for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey appeared in all 17 games for the Rams in 2022 and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 18 pass defenses.

According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Ramsey grabbed his knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play on July 27.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was carted back into the locker down room after a practice injury. Trainers were attending to his left knee.



He grabbed his left knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play. Trainers evaluated him for a bit on the sideline then he hobbled on cart. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

The Dolphins also placed Wilson (abdominal, finger) and OL Robert Jones (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday, which will also make them ineligible for the first four games.

Wilson initially left practice early on Aug. 9 and didn’t play in any of Miami’s preseason games.

In 2022, Wilson rushed for 392 yards and 3 touchdowns in 8 games after being traded to Miami from the San Francisco 49ers.

Fellow RBs De’Von Achane (shoulder) and Salvon Ahmed (head) also picked up injuries this August, but so far neither has been ruled out for Week 1 at the Chargers.